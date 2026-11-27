The pension reform requires approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually — Koretskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The basic format of the pension reform envisages UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually. The government is seeking a phased compromise solution.
The basic format of the pension reform currently being developed by the government envisages approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually, which is an unaffordable amount. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.
Details
Regarding pension reform. Do we realize that we need to seek solutions, carry out pension reform, and increase pensions? Absolutely. We calculated various scenarios, and the basic format of the pension reform that the government is working on today and will finalize in the near future envisages approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually
He added that at present this is an unaffordable figure, and therefore the government is seeking a compromise solution that will demonstrate progress step by step in this direction.
We remind you
The Cabinet of Ministers presented the concept of the future pension reform to the Verkhovna Rada, which they want to submit for parliamentary consideration no later than in the autumn. In particular, it is planned to establish that a pension will consist of two parts, set a guaranteed minimum level of payments, and reduce the gap between minimum and maximum pensions.