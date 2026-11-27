The basic format of the pension reform currently being developed by the government envisages approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually, which is an unaffordable amount. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding pension reform. Do we realize that we need to seek solutions, carry out pension reform, and increase pensions? Absolutely. We calculated various scenarios, and the basic format of the pension reform that the government is working on today and will finalize in the near future envisages approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually - Koretskyi said.

He added that at present this is an unaffordable figure, and therefore the government is seeking a compromise solution that will demonstrate progress step by step in this direction.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers presented the concept of the future pension reform to the Verkhovna Rada, which they want to submit for parliamentary consideration no later than in the autumn. In particular, it is planned to establish that a pension will consist of two parts, set a guaranteed minimum level of payments, and reduce the gap between minimum and maximum pensions.