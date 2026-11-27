American supermodel Bella Hadid revealed that, in addition to Lyme disease, she suffers from several chronic conditions that significantly affect her physical health and professional activities. The model spoke about this in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, UNN reports.

Details

The 30-year-old runway star said she had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and endometriosis. Along with Lyme disease, these conditions place a significant strain on her body.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, in particular, causes an excessive increase in heart rate when moving into an upright position.

She nearly had to pull out of a runway show

Hadid recalled an incident when she suddenly felt much worse immediately before a fashion show. During warm-up, the model experienced problems around her collarbone and was unable to breathe properly.

According to the celebrity, unpredictable flare-ups of her conditions negatively affect her self-confidence.

The model explained that she may feel perfectly well, but her body suddenly lets her down at the most inopportune moments. Because of this, she has had to learn to turn down work when her physical condition does not allow her to fulfill her professional duties.

Hadid had previously also admitted that coping with chronic illnesses often makes her feel lonely and misunderstood by those around her.

Bella Hadid was caught passionately kissing her new boyfriend – the supermodel’s partner surprised everyone with his profession