Russia has agreed to the participation of European representatives in peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine, which may now take place in a four-party format involving Ukraine, the United States, Europe and the Russian Federation. This is reported by Ukrainian media outlets citing a source close to the negotiations, UNN writes.

Details

Kyiv expects the next meeting to take place in the first ten days of December and is awaiting proposals from the American side regarding a specific date.

According to the publication's source, it is important for Ukraine to secure the official involvement of the Europeans in the negotiation process, as it will be more difficult to exclude them from it later.

The Ukrainian delegation intends to raise the issue of de-escalation and a ceasefire. However, the source estimates the chances of reducing tensions as a result of the talks at only 10%, since he currently sees no readiness on Moscow's part to make concessions.

Ukraine is preparing an alternative security guarantees option

Kyiv's priority remains joining NATO. At the same time, in case of a refusal, Ukraine is preparing a "Plan B," which provides for obtaining security guarantees and maintaining a sizable army after the war ends.

According to the source, Russia opposes guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO, which would provide for U.S. support for a European military contingent.

During the previous round of talks in Abu Dhabi, representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the European Commission met with the Ukrainian and American delegations, but due to Moscow's objections, they did not officially participate in the negotiations.

Trump wants Putin to end aggression in Europe and quickly make peace with Ukraine