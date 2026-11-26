A selection of wonderful places worth visiting in GTA VI has appeared. In the state of Leonida, there are quite a few spots where you can hide from violence and crime, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

Mount Kalaga

In the state of Leonida, Mount Kalaga is the highest point. Bicycle and hiking trails lead uphill, and if you enjoy hunting, there are plenty of opportunities for that here as well.

Wildland Zoo

There is a zoo in Vice City. It is located on Waxman Island and is home to tigers, monkeys, cockatoos, and other animals — it is a very cute place for a date walk. It also has its own lively private beach with a bar.

Salton Memorial Island

A memorial sculpture has been installed on this small island, but the local crowd from Vice City also comes here to have picnics and swim in the ocean. Vespucci Island is quite close by — you can get there quickly on a jet ski if you want to look at some very beautiful houses (and perhaps steal some luxury cars while you’re at it).

Pornhub traffic fell by 15% on the day GTA VI was released

Saint Lucia Lighthouse

The sandy dunes around Richard-Berboun State Park look more like the coast of Scotland than Florida: driftwood and exposed rocks are scattered everywhere. It is also an excellent place to add to your wildlife-watching journal by recording the seabirds found there. On Gardin Island, not far off the coast, stands a lighthouse named after Lucia; from its summit, one of the finest views in all of Leonida can be seen.

Art Museum in the Flame

Do you remember the gummy bears in the water in downtown Vice City? They are part of the in-game art museum, where you can also see other installations and sculptures.

GTA 6 amassed an impressive number of views on YouTube on its release day - Twitch and Kickstarter are not far behind

Dalton Island

To reach this wonderfully perfect little island, you will have to take a ferry (or borrow a helicopter), but it is worth visiting. A large and rather strange art object is located right in the center of the island. Besides, it is fun to drive around in a golf cart and annoy the locals in their luxurious apartment buildings.

Nine1Nine Nightclub

According to the storyline, you will visit most of Vice City’s nightclubs — with the exception of this one. It is a combination of a strip club and a bar that looks considerably more upscale than Delights Cabaret. Stop by to dance in an atmosphere where luxury borders on debauchery.

First he played GTA VI, then won the F1 Grand Prix – Verstappen spent 40 hours playing the game between races in Las Vegas