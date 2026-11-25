If it seems to you that everyone around you is watching or streaming content about Grand Theft Auto VI, YouTube has official proof. Mashable writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

In its blog on Tuesday, November 24, the company described in detail the colossal impact on the online space of the critically acclaimed blockbuster from Rockstar Games, announcing that on the day of its release videos titled GTA 6 amassed more than 3.5 billion views worldwide on YouTube.

To date, according to available data, content from the Grand Theft Auto series has amassed more than 900 billion views on YouTube, while videos dedicated to GTA 6 received 40 billion views even before release day.

Alongside YouTubers, streamers on Twitch and Kickstarter broke records for GTA 6 content views on launch day. According to the Streams Charts platform, Twitch recorded 2.5 million views, while Kick recorded 1.31 million (the platform recorded 3.22 million views on YouTube, fewer than the company reported), bringing the total to 7.91 million concurrent GTA viewers.

For context, the 24-hour record for views of a single YouTube video still belongs to K-pop superstars BTS, whose 2021 music video "Butter" received 108.2 million views in one day, surpassing their own record of 101.1 million views.

However, GTA 6 may claim the record for the most views in 24 hours for the debut of a non-music video with its first trailer, released in December 2023: 93 million views in 24 hours.

To celebrate the streaming news, YouTube added several GTA 6-themed features to YouTube Live, including on-screen "Wanted Stars" (the stars that appear in the game if police are investigating the main characters, Jason and Lucia), as well as a Shorts effect that allows creators to use Vice City backgrounds.

Reminder

On Thursday, November 18, Grand Theft Auto VI officially was released after 13 years of waiting. The first people to try the game were in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. On streaming platforms, views of story-mode playthroughs reached approximately 2 million viewers

Grand Theft Auto VI set an absolute record for the entertainment industry, bringing in $3.79 billion in first-day sales. This amount exceeded the total box-office gross of any film over its entire theatrical run.

Pornhub traffic fell by 15% on the day GTA VI was released