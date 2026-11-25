Over the course of November 24, the enemy lost 2,091 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,643,580 personnel as of November 25.

Reminder

The General Staff reported record losses for the Russian army since the beginning of 2026. Their number is nearly equal to the population of four Russian regions.

Defense Forces disrupt Russian logistics: General Staff confirms strikes on a crossing and the occupiers’ trucks