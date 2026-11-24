The criminal proceedings that later became one of the episodes of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's "Carthage-2" operation were opened back in May 2022 following a complaint by Russian citizen Oleksandr Kuznetsov, who had figured in cases involving international drug trafficking. In March 2023, NABU detectives closed the case due to the absence of elements of a crime. However, in September 2025, two and a half years later, the decision to close it was overturned. Then, in the summer of 2026, Andrii Osipov, known as "Kryminal," was served with a notice of suspicion. By that time, the complainant Kuznetsov had already been dead for more than two years. UNN examined what preceded the "Carthage-2" case.

2017–2020: Who Was Oleksandr Kuznetsov?

The story of one of the episodes of the "Carthage" operation began long before the first reports from NABU about exposing the "KhimProm" criminal organization.

At the beginning of July 2017, Russian citizen Oleksandr Kuznetsov arrived in Ukraine on Flight No. 757, traveling on the "Tbilisi–Kyiv" route. At that time, Russian law enforcement agencies had put him on an international wanted list on suspicion of organizing a criminal group involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs. In connection with this, Ukrainian border guards detained Kuznetsov right at the airport. Russia sought his extradition, but in August 2018, by court decision, Kuznetsov was granted refugee status in Ukraine. The Russian national was released.

In the summer of 2019, Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Kuznetsov again. This time, it was as part of an investigation into the smuggling of approximately 400 kilograms of cocaine from Latin America. Kuznetsov was served with a notice of suspicion, and in October 2020, the indictment against him and other defendants was submitted to court.

At the same time, legal disputes continued over his refugee status. In August 2019, the State Migration Service stripped the Russian national of this status. At the end of the year, the Kyiv District Administrative Court overturned the relevant decision, but in June 2020, the appellate court sided with the Migration Service.

May 2022: Complaint to NABU About Extortion of One Million Dollars

In 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at Kuznetsov's premises. Following these investigative actions, the Russian national was allegedly offered assistance in resolving issues related to his criminal prosecution and possible extradition to russia.

According to the investigation's version, voiced only in 2026, Kuznetsov was initially asked for $2 million for such assistance.

As reported by the Slidstvo.Info publication during a court hearing in July 2026, SAP prosecutor Andrii Ponomarenko said that during the searches of Oleksandr Kuznetsov in 2022, an SBU employee named Roman advised the Russian national to contact Eduard Yukhymovych Lozovskyi, a former deputy head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. According to Roman, he was supposed to help the man avoid criminal prosecution and extradition from Ukraine to russia.

For "resolving the issue," Eduard Lozovskyi allegedly initially asked for $2 million. Subsequently, the amount was allegedly reduced to $1 million through the mediation of a certain Andrii Osipov, who was purported to have connections in the SBU.

It should be noted that Lozovskyi Eduard Yukhymovych is a former deputy head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration who was dismissed from the position in 2014. At the time of the events described in the criminal proceedings, he was permanently residing in the United States, in the city of Miami, - SAP prosecutor Andrii Ponomarenko said during the court hearing.

Interestingly, after the court hearing, the prosecutor confirmed to journalists that the person in question was the former deputy head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Journalists later reported that, after the publication of the article, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Slidstvo.Info that former deputy head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Eduard Lozovskyi was not a participant in the pretrial investigation in this case. According to SAP, during the court hearing, prosecutor Andrii Ponomarenko was mistaken about the man's position. Therefore, the journalists removed Lozovskyi's surname from the article.

During the court hearing on the motion to impose a preventive measure on the person named in the request, the prosecutor mistakenly stated that one of the participants in the criminal proceedings had previously held the position of deputy head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, - the SAP reported.

The agency clarified that it had meant another Eduard Lozovsky, who holds a residence permit in the United States. Journalists found a person with identical full name details, but in a comment to the media, the man said that he was not acquainted with those involved in the criminal case.

Acquaintances have already written to me about this; I am not the deputy governor of the Luhansk region—they confused me with someone else, – Lozovsky said.

It will obviously be extremely difficult to establish whether this is that Lozovsky or not, since at least one of the participants in the criminal proceedings, namely the applicant Kuznetsov, is already dead.

But before his death—specifically, on May 20, 2022—Kuznetsov filed a statement with the NABU. This statement became the basis for investigating an episode involving possible extortion of money in exchange for influence over SBU officials.

During the court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for Osipov, his lawyer disclosed the chronology of procedural decisions in these proceedings. According to her, the case, which was subsequently reopened, had officially been closed back in March 2023.

March 2023: NABU closes the criminal proceedings

As Osipov's defense counsel reported, on March 3, 2023, NABU detectives issued a resolution to close the criminal proceedings under Clause 2, Part 1, Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine—that is, due to the established absence of the elements of a criminal offense in the act. No wonder—with all the Lozovskys, quite a confusion arose.

This means that after almost ten months of investigation, the detectives concluded that there were no grounds for continuing the investigation into these criminal proceedings.

In January 2024, the applicant Oleksandr Kuznetsov died. According to his sister, who is quoted by Russian propaganda media, the cause of death was cancer.

September–October 2025: the case is reopened after 2.5 years

A new stage in the case began after events that took place in July 2025, when a bill subordinating NABU and SAP to the Prosecutor General was submitted to parliament. Before that, the SBU, jointly with the SBI, had conducted searches as part of investigations into criminal proceedings involving employees of anti-corruption agencies. At the time, the leadership of NABU and SAP stated that pressure was being exerted on their independence. The law was repealed, but the story did not end there.

As early as September 5, 2025, according to the lawyer for Andriy Osipov, a defendant in the "Carthage-2" case, NABU detectives revoked the resolution to close the criminal proceedings.

On 05/20/2022, the first statement from Kuznetsov was received. On 03/03/2023, NABU pre-trial investigation bodies issued a resolution to close the criminal proceedings under Clause 2, Part 1, Article 284 of the CPC (the established absence of the elements of a criminal offense in the act). Two and a half years passed—not 20 days, as prescribed by the CPC, but 2.5 years—and on 09/05/2025 a resolution was issued revoking the resolution to close the criminal proceedings. On 09/08, two reports were written—allegedly indicating signs of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 190 and Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. That same day, a resolution was issued changing the classification of these criminal offenses, and subsequently, on 10/23, a resolution was issued to separate the pre-trial investigation materials, – the defense lawyer said during the court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for him.

According to her, there is also no victim in these criminal proceedings, since the applicant has died.

Thus, according to the chronology presented by the lawyer, in September 2025 not only was the decision to close the case revoked, but the legal classification of the alleged criminal offenses was also changed. At the same time, she insists that the periods for the investigation, as well as the periods for reopening the criminal proceedings, expired long ago.

According to the lawyer, on October 23, NABU detectives decided to separate the pre-trial investigation materials into a separate proceeding.

At the same time, it is unknown what exactly the new circumstances were that served as grounds for overturning the decision to close the case 2.5 years later.

Four years after Kuznetsov's statement about extortion, Andrii Osipov was notified of suspicion in an episode involving the possible extortion of $1 million from a Russian citizen. On July 30, 2026, Osipov was detained. The following day, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial detention on him without the possibility of bail.

The investigation gained access to Osipov's phones, which, according to the NABU, contained communications with representatives of criminal circles, the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office, as well as the SBU.

In particular, according to the investigation, Osipov communicated with Yehor Burkin, whom the NABU identified as "the Mexican." Burkin is linked to the international drug syndicate "KhimProm." According to media reports, he has been hiding from law enforcement since 2019 and is in Mexico. Interestingly, Kuznetsov was detained in 2019 on suspicion of smuggling 400 kg of cocaine specifically from Latin America.

Therefore, it can be assumed that they had known each other since the time when Kuznetsov was involved in drugs in Russia.

November 2026: "Carthage" and new information about the suspects' connections

In November 2026, the investigation saw further developments במסגרת operation "Carthage-2." According to "Glavkom", it was Kuznetsov who introduced Andrii Osipov to Yehor Burkin. This allegedly took place after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

During a court hearing on November 18, Osipov's lawyer Vitalii Naum also drew attention to the connection between Burkin and Kuznetsov, calling the latter a "drug trafficker who has ties to the Mexican" and recalling the case involving the importation of 400 kg of cocaine.

According to Serhii Pelykh, the former head of the 3rd anti-drug department of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Russian law enforcement suspected Kuznetsov of involvement in the illegal transportation of hashish from the Baltic countries and later cocaine from Latin America. It was impossible to hold him accountable due to a lack of evidence. As already mentioned, in 2017 he fled Russia for Ukraine.

Before his flight, according to Pelykh, investigators established Kuznetsov's involvement in a criminal case concerning the supply of drugs. The former law enforcement officer assumes that Kuznetsov met Yehor Burkin after arriving in Ukraine.

Pelykh claims that Kuznetsov may have been one of the organizers of a large online drug store operating on the Hydra darknet platform. According to him, the Russian purchased drugs from Burkin and may have helped him arrange documents in Ukraine.

Information about Kuznetsov's possible ties to Burkin raises the question of whether the latter knew about Kuznetsov's appeal to the NABU in May 2022 and whether they maintained contact while the statement was being prepared.

This circumstance also draws attention against the backdrop of statements by SBU General Serhii Duka, who also appears in the "Carthage-2" case, that Burkin was a confidential informant for the NABU. At a meeting of the parliamentary ad hoc investigative commission, the general said that, according to operational information, at the end of 2025 Roman Daraha, head of the NABU detectives' unit, traveled abroad to meet with Yehor Burkin, "the Mexican."

Thus, the history of the "Carthage-2" case leaves a number of questions for the NABU itself. It was the Bureau's detectives who launched an investigation in 2022 based on a statement by Russian citizen Oleksandr Kuznetsov, closed the proceedings in 2023 due to the absence of elements of a crime, and returned to the case 2.5 years later, after the applicant's death. At the same time, it is still unclear what new circumstances prompted the NABU to review its own decision. No less interesting is the information about Kuznetsov's ties to Yehor Burkin, who is linked to the "KhimProm" drug syndicate. According to media reports, it was Kuznetsov who introduced Burkin to Andrii Osipov, who subsequently became one of the main figures in the investigation.

A natural question arises: what role did NABU actually play in this story? Was the Bureau merely an investigative body, or could it, through contacts with, for example, Burkin, influence the development of events that later became the basis for the high-profile “Carthage-2” operation? And, most importantly, was this case not a combination orchestrated in advance, in which the complainant, his connections to the criminal underworld, and the decision to reopen the closed proceedings played predetermined roles?