Russia's calls to return to the 1997 NATO architecture are unserious, because Moscow would then have to return occupied Crimea and Donbas to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

Details

According to him, Russia is not ready to give up the territories it seized from Ukraine, so its demands regarding NATO's old borders also make no sense.

Of course, it was unserious when Putin spoke about returning to the situation of 1997, because for him that would have meant returning all the territories of Ukraine currently seized in the east and Crimea. So, is Russia really ready to do this? I don't think so. Therefore, let's be serious - the diplomat said.

He stressed that Europe already has an established security architecture, the foundations of which were laid by the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Budapest Memorandum. Therefore, Russia must comply with the international legal obligations it undertook.

"They must comply with these legal frameworks that they themselves signed. This is the foundation of European security, and we will always defend it," Wadephul noted.

Reminder

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested that a Democratic victory in the U.S. congressional midterm elections would make it possible to increase American support for Ukraine.

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