German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the allies’ decision not to provide Ukraine with a Membership Action Plan at the 2008 Bucharest summit was a mistake. Reports DPA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Merz’s statement came against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to revisit the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.

Today, all of us, at least looking back, can see what a mistake it was not to support the American proposal at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest to admit Ukraine to NATO. If it had become a member of NATO, this war could probably have been avoided. In the current situation, given russia’s maximalist positions, I believe that we should raise the issue of Ukraine joining NATO again - the German chancellor said.

He called France’s position "logical" and said that it was consistent with the security guarantees Ukraine needs and that are planned to be provided to it after the war ends.

"To be honest, I cannot imagine Ukraine’s future without such security guarantees, which it urgently needs. And these are security guarantees not only for Ukraine, but for all of us", Merz concluded.

We remind you

A few days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership was "relevant" to European security, given that the country has a strong and well-equipped army.

"It would be cheaper for everyone": Zelenskyy explained why NATO membership is important for Ukraine and its security