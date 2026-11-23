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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution providing for a transitional period until December 20, 2026, in the reservation system. At the same time, the government changed the rules for determining the number of reserved employees and expanded the grounds for inspecting companies due to possible tax evasion schemes. This was reported by UNN, citing government Resolution No. 1452 of November 19, 2026.

Details

As UNN previously reported, on October 27, new rules for reserving conscript-liable individuals came into force in Ukraine. They provide, in particular, for reduced reservation limits for employees in the defense industry and energy sectors, new criteria for determining whether companies are critical, and the creation of a Coordination Center for organizing reservations.

Under the government’s decision, state bodies and regional administrations had 10 days to review the criteria for determining critical status and inspect companies that had already received this status.

The resolution of November 19 stipulates that, until December 20 (inclusive), the Cabinet of Ministers extended the critical status of companies and the deferments of their employees. That is, if a company already had the status of a critically important enterprise, it is automatically extended until December 20, 2026, even if the validity period of the previous decision has already expired on paper or is due to expire soon.

However, this applies only to companies whose relevant government bodies have already managed to coordinate their criticality criteria with the new Coordination Center for Reservation Matters.

Companies in the defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy sectors have until December 20 to bring the number of reserved employees into compliance with the established limit. The limit itself—95%—does not change. What changes is the calculation base: the limit will be determined based on the number of conscript-liable employees at the company, rather than the workforce size specified in a decision by the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Energy.

By December 20, managers must bring the number of reserved employees into compliance with the new requirements. The Ministry of Digital Transformation has five days to open the reservation process for such employees through "Diia."

If the company was designated as critical by the Cabinet of Ministers itself, it determines the number of employees to be reserved.

The Ministry of Economy reported that the Coordination Center has already approved 100% of the updated criticality criteria. By the end of next week, government bodies must review previously issued decisions and clarify which companies retain their status under the updated criteria. If a company does not retain its status but meets other currently valid criteria, it may submit documents under those criteria.

In certain cases, the Coordination Center may recommend increasing the reservation limit for a strategically important company. To do so, the relevant government body must explain why the established limit is insufficient. Such a recommendation does not mean an automatic increase in the limit.

In addition, the resolution stipulates that the Coordination Center will be able to provide government bodies with recommendations and proposals to revoke decisions designating companies as critical, including when there are relevant requests from law enforcement agencies, as well as requests from the State Tax Service and/or the Economic Security Bureau concerning the detection and documentary confirmation of signs that the specified enterprises, institutions, and organizations systematically use schemes to evade value-added tax and/or personal income tax.

Previously, the Center provided recommendations only upon requests from law enforcement agencies.

Creation of a Coordination Center, new criteria and limits — the Cabinet of Ministers published changes to the reservation rules