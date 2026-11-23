Photo: Rimma Zubina, Facebook

The official trailer for "Just Sat Down"—the first Original series created specifically in a vertical format—has been unveiled in Ukraine. The leading role in the short-form satirical domestic comedy was played by Rimma Ziubina, UNN reports, citing 2Brave Productions and Kyivstar TV.

Details

At the center of the story is Halyna, who is constantly trying to find at least a few minutes of peace for herself, but each time ends up in a new comical situation. The series will premiere in January.

In the trailer, viewers are introduced for the first time to Halyna (Rimma Ziubina), a music teacher and math tutor who lives in Kyiv with her dog Kuchma and cat Vitalik. She has countless talents and certainly does not intend to be bored, but even the simplest desire—to be alone with herself—is constantly interrupted by circumstances and the people around her. Every such situation begins with the familiar phrase: "Well, I just sat down." Through its funny and relatable everyday stories, the series explores relationships, personal boundaries, stereotypes, and the desire to live by one’s own rules.

"Just Sat Down" consists of short, dynamic episodes that are convenient to watch on a smartphone. The action unfolds from the very first seconds and quickly captures the viewer’s attention.

The director and creator of the concept is Alina Rudia, and the director of photography is Bohdan Haidash. The series is being produced with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

The idea for "Just Sat Down" came from life. I had long wanted to make a woman over fifty the main character. In film and television, women of this age rarely receive leading roles, and when they do, those roles are often reduced to familiar stereotypes. The format came from my professional experience. As a photographer, I have spent the past several years shooting a lot for social media. So, in my film debut, I was interested in exploring how an entire story could be told in a vertical frame. I had seen examples on Instagram before, and now I have personally become convinced of how diverse and interesting they can be in this format —says director and creator of the concept Alina Rudia.

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