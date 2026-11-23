Today, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa was unable to continue the full-fledged consideration of the case concerning the medical negligence of doctors at the private Odrex clinic. As UNN learned, the hearing considered only another motion by the defense of doctor Vitalii Rusakov to recuse the presiding judge.

Details

Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi rejected this motion, which was the fourth.

Notably, the two previous court hearings did not take place: the hearing on November 19 was canceled because one of the lawyers was on leave, while the next hearing, on November 20, was canceled because of an air-raid alert and the filing of a motion to recuse the judge.

Similar postponements had occurred before. For example, three hearings scheduled for November 11, 12, and 13 were postponed because of motions filed by the defense lawyers of defendant Vitalii Rusakov.

Thus, the court has effectively been unable to continue the active judicial examination of the case for six consecutive hearings.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 25.

The judge's position

Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi has already twice appealed to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar regarding the actions of the defense lawyers of the accused doctors.

The second appeal became known after the hearing on November 11, at which, as a reminder, three consecutive hearings were postponed. The judge sent the first appeal back in September, when he deemed the reasons for Rusakov's defense lawyers' absence from a number of hearings unjustified.

if the QDСB finds violations in the lawyers' actions, disciplinary liability may be imposed on them, up to and including a ban on practicing their profession.

Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations

Despite the judge's actions, however, the number of hearings postponed at the lawyers' initiative continues to grow. In September, only six of the 13 scheduled hearings took place in full. October proved even less productive: the court was able to hold only three of 16 hearings, while the remaining 13 were postponed because of motions filed by the defense. In November, the court has already been unable to continue hearing the substance of the case for six consecutive hearings.

The systematic postponements are raising increasingly more questions about the prospects of concluding the trial. In the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors, the limitation periods for bringing the accused to criminal liability are of particular importance. If they expire before the verdict is issued, the criminal proceedings may, under the conditions provided by law, be closed without a final determination of the accused's guilt or innocence.

As a reminder

At the center of the high-profile trial are the circumstances surrounding the death of Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group Adnan Kivan, who died in October 2024 at the private Odrex clinic.

The defendants are surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Both are accused of improper performance of their professional duties under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the operation, the medical workers may have failed to prescribe the patient the necessary antibacterial therapy and to respond properly to postoperative complications. According to the findings of the forensic medical examination, this may have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the businessman's death.

At the same time, neither doctor admits guilt. The court must provide the final legal assessment of their actions. However, due to the numerous postponements of hearings, the question of whether the court will manage to complete consideration of the case before the limitation periods expire is becoming increasingly pressing.

“Time must not become a tool for evading responsibility” – families of deceased Odrex patients appeal to Judge Chaplytskyi