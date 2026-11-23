After five people summoned to today's meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission failed to appear—including the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office—TIC Chair Oleksii Honcharenko did not rule out compelling those who failed to appear to attend the meeting, UNN reports.

Despite being summoned to the meeting concerning an investigation into possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law, the following failed to appear: NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.

According to Honcharenko, NABU did not even provide information about the reasons for the absence. The SAP reported that Klymenko was attending an important international meeting, while the SBU also provided information that Maliuk was in a combat zone.

At the same meeting, the commission members unanimously decided to compel former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to attend, as he had failed to appear when invited by the commission three times without valid reasons.

"Today you saw that we applied this measure to Mr. Fedorov. Therefore, this option is possible, but it is a decision of the commission. I cannot speak for the entire commission here. We will discuss it with our colleagues… To be honest, we would very much prefer not to do this. Because Maliuk is a combat general, and we really know that he is involved in combat operations. Klymenko and Kryvonos are acting heads of anti-corruption agencies. And, frankly, it would be disgraceful before the whole world for Parliament to have to compel the heads of anti-corruption agencies to appear and testify. It looks very bad in some way. In my view, this is a very bad turn of events. And I would not want to proceed in this way. Therefore, I very much hope that all those named, as well as Kravchenko and Mahamedrasulov, will draw conclusions and appear as required by law, as required simply by morality and common sense," Honcharenko explained.

He suggested that all those invited who ignored the summons for one reason or another choose a convenient meeting of the TIC and attend it or, at least in the case of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, join online.

The next TIC meetings are scheduled for November 25 and December 7 and 11.

Honcharenko is convinced that everyone invited to today's TIC meeting was informed about the invitation. He also recalled the importance of parliamentary oversight and the inadmissibility of ignoring summonses to meetings of the Verkhovna Rada's investigative commission.

"Under the law, lying to a temporary investigative commission is punishable by up to five years in prison. I want to hear the truth from Kravchenko, Maliuk, and everyone else," Honcharenko said.

In addition

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who were invited to today's commission meeting, failed to appear.

Klymenko cited an important international meeting, while regarding General Maliuk, the SBU reported that he was in a combat zone. At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau provided no information regarding the reasons for the absence of its representatives.

All these individuals were summoned to the commission meeting after SBU Major General Serhii Duka testified before this TIC on November 18. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and the SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a TIC meeting.

“Independence does not mean a lack of accountability.” The heads of NABU and SAPO are being summoned again to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission — Honcharenko