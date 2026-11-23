On November 23, the world observes World Watercolor Day and Fibonacci Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the feast day of Saint Amphilochius, Bishop of Iconium, is commemorated, while according to the old style, the holy Apostles of the Seventy are remembered, UNN writes.

International Watercolor Day (World Watercolor Day)

An international artistic date established in 2001 by the renowned Mexican watercolorist Alfredo Guati Rojo, who played a key role in reviving interest in watercolor painting in the second half of the 20th century and founded the world's first National Watercolor Museum in Mexico City.

The event aims to popularize the watercolor technique as an independent and highly respected form of visual art, bringing together professional artists, illustrators, and instructors through exhibitions, plein-air painting sessions, and workshops around the world.

Fibonacci Day

An international scientific date dedicated to the Italian mathematician Leonardo of Pisa, known as Fibonacci, and the numerical sequence he discovered, in which each successive number equals the sum of the two preceding numbers (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...).

November 23 was chosen for a reason: in the American date format, 11/23, the digits form the beginning of the Fibonacci sequence — 1, 1, 2, 3. The event promotes mathematics and demonstrates the presence of the "golden ratio" and Fibonacci numbers in nature, architecture, art, and computer science.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint Amphilochius, Bishop of Iconium — an outstanding Christian theologian, close friend and associate of Saints Basil the Great and Gregory the Theologian, who took part in the Second Ecumenical Council in Constantinople in 381 and actively defended the Orthodox doctrine of the Holy Trinity against the Arian heresy.

This day also commemorates Saint Gregory, Bishop of Agrigento — a Sicilian hierarch who became renowned for his strict asceticism, gift of performing miracles, and interpretation of Holy Scripture.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of the holy Apostles of the Seventy: Erastus, Olympas, Rhodion, Sosipater, Quartus, and Tertius — disciples of the Holy Apostle Paul who preached Christianity in various provinces of the Roman Empire, founded numerous church communities, and suffered martyrdom during the reign of Emperor Nero.

This day also commemorates the Holy Martyr Orestes the Physician — a Christian from the Cappadocian city of Tyana who openly professed faith in Christ during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian and died after severe torture on a red-hot iron bed.

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