The leader of the French party "National Rally" and candidate for president of France, Marine Le Pen, declined to travel to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

According to the politician, this decision was prompted by preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

In 2017, I made many trips abroad, and this convinced me that I should not make them during this 2027 presidential campaign — Le Pen said.

Context

Earlier, French presidential candidate from the far-right National Rally party Marine Le Pen stated that, if she wins the 2027 election, she intends to stop financial aid to Ukraine.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Le Pen to come and discuss with him personally the issue of France’s further assistance to Ukraine.

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