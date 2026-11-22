The other Russian vessel that may have been attacked by drones off the coast of Libya is reportedly the sanctioned cargo ship ASCALON, linked to the transportation of military cargo. OSINT analysts report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the MarineTraffic service, ASCALON was sailing from the port of Baltiysk in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. Its location was last recorded eight days ago near Gibraltar, after which the vessel disappeared from tracking via the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Analysts suggest that this particular ship may have been the target of another attack near the Libyan coast. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation that it was hit.

What is known about the Russian ASCALON

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, ASCALON was used to transport weapons. The vessel is also considered one of the participants in the so-called "Syrian Express"—a route for supplying military cargo from Russian ports to Syria via the Bosporus.

The ship belongs to the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is under U.S. sanctions for its involvement in transporting military cargo. ASCALON itself was also placed under U.S. restrictions.

Earlier, the authorities of eastern Libya confirmed an explosion on a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi, which may have been caused by a drone attack. However, the name of the damaged vessel was not officially disclosed.

Libya officially confirmed an explosion on a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi; the corvette "Mercury" was likely destroyed