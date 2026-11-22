Hydrangeas can survive severe frosts, but improper preparation for winter can deprive them of flowering the following year. Some varieties require thorough covering, while others overwinter well without additional protection.

UNN explains when to cover hydrangeas in Ukraine, which materials to choose, and which mistakes to avoid.

At the end of November, Ukrainian gardeners finish preparing ornamental plants for the winter cold. Hydrangeas, which adorn gardens with large white, pink, blue, and purple inflorescences, require particular attention. Despite the common belief, not all of these plants are equally sensitive to frost. Some species can overwinter without cover even during a significant cold snap, while others risk losing their flower buds. That is why, before insulating them, it is important to identify the type of hydrangea and take into account the weather conditions in your region.

When hydrangeas should be covered for winter in Ukraine

The main rule when preparing hydrangeas for winter is to focus on the air temperature, the condition of the plant, and the weather forecast. Wind, the presence of snow cover, and the location of the plot are also important.

In most regions of Ukraine, gardeners begin covering sensitive varieties at the end of October or during November. In northern and eastern Ukraine, preparations may begin earlier than in the southern regions.

However, bushes should be fully insulated only after active vegetation has ended, the leaves have fallen, and persistent cold weather has set in. Experts at the Ukrainian nursery "Sad Poltavy" advise against rushing to cover hydrangeas after the first frosts. According to their recommendations, protection for bigleaf hydrangeas should be installed when the temperature steadily drops to approximately minus 5 degrees. After all, covering them too early in warm and humid weather can lead to condensation buildup, shoots becoming waterlogged, and the development of fungal diseases.

At the same time, delaying protection for heat-loving varieties until severe frosts arrive is also dangerous.

Which types of hydrangeas need to be covered, and which can overwinter without protection

The need for winter cover primarily depends on the type of hydrangea.

Bigleaf hydrangea is considered one of the most sensitive to winter cold. Most of its traditional varieties form flower buds on the previous year's shoots. Because of frost, the bush may lose these buds even if its root system and main branches remain alive. As a result, in spring the plant will actively produce leaves, but it will not bloom in summer.

Panicle hydrangea is distinguished by significantly greater frost resistance. It produces inflorescences on current-year shoots, so mature bushes usually overwinter well without full covering. Young plants should be additionally protected with mulch.

Smooth hydrangea also forms flowers on new shoots and generally tolerates the cold well. In most cases, it is sufficient to mulch the root zone, especially if the bush was planted recently.

It is precisely the difference between flowering on old and new shoots that explains why some hydrangeas bloom profusely after a harsh winter, while others remain without inflorescences. At the same time, there are remontant varieties of bigleaf hydrangea capable of flowering on new shoots as well.

What is best for covering hydrangeas for winter

Materials that help reduce the effects of frost, wind, and sudden temperature fluctuations are used to protect hydrangeas.

The most common options are:

● white agrofiber. Used to protect the aboveground part of the bush. The material allows air to pass through, but it is important that excessive moisture does not accumulate beneath it;

● pine bark. Suitable for mulching the root zone and helps reduce fluctuations in soil temperature;

● pine needles. Can be used as an additional protective layer around the base of the plant;

● dry, healthy leaves. Serve as insulation inside a protective frame. It is important that they are not affected by disease;

● spruce or pine branches. They help separate bent shoots from the damp soil;

● wooden or metal frames. They create a base for the covering and help prevent branches from being damaged under the weight of the materials.

Polyethylene film should be used with particular caution. It is not recommended to wrap the shrub hermetically with it, as condensation may accumulate inside during thaws.

Experienced flower growers also list placing a mesh cylinder around the plant and subsequently filling it with fallen leaves among the methods of protecting bigleaf hydrangeas in winter. Such insulation can help preserve flower buds.

How to cover a hydrangea properly: step-by-step instructions

Before starting the insulation, you need to make sure that the selected variety really requires complete covering.

The first step after this is clearing the area. Diseased leaves, damaged plant debris, and litter that could become a source of infection are removed from around the shrub.

The second step is mulching. The root zone is covered with pine bark, pine needles, or compost. The recommended thickness of the protective layer is 5–10 centimeters. Mulch should not be pressed tightly against the stems.

The third step is preparing the shoots. If necessary, the branches are carefully tied together or bent to the ground. Boards or coniferous branches can be placed underneath them. If the shoots have already become woody and are difficult to bend, they should not be forced down.

The fourth step is installing the frame. Supports or metal mesh are placed around the shrub, leaving space between the structure and the branches.

The fifth step is insulation. If necessary, dry, healthy leaves are added inside the frame. They should protect the shoots but should not form a dense, damp mass.

The sixth step is the outer covering. The structure is covered with white agrofiber and securely fastened against the wind. During prolonged thaws, humidity must be monitored and ventilation provided.

Particular attention should be paid to young plants planted during the current season. Their root systems are still developing, so they may be more vulnerable to adverse weather conditions.

Does a hydrangea need to be pruned before winter

Autumn pruning is one of the most common reasons for a lack of flowering the following season. This applies primarily to bigleaf hydrangeas. Since many of their varieties set flower buds on old wood, severe shortening of the branches in autumn can deprive the plant of future flower clusters. The Royal Horticultural Society of Great Britain (RHS) recommends leaving the faded flower heads of bigleaf hydrangeas over winter. They provide additional protection for delicate buds against frost.

Panicle and smooth hydrangeas, on the other hand, are usually pruned in late winter or early spring, before active growth begins.

The most common mistakes when covering a hydrangea

Even a carefully prepared shrub can suffer because of improper winter care.

One of the main mistakes that is made quite often is covering the plant too early. If it is still warm outside, protective materials can create favorable conditions for moisture accumulation and the development of fungal diseases. The use of wet leaves, airtight polyethylene film, and materials that do not provide adequate ventilation is no less dangerous.

Another common mistake is providing the same care for all types of hydrangeas. For example, an adult panicle hydrangea often does not require complete covering, whereas a bigleaf hydrangea may lose its flower buds without protection.

Gardeners are also advised not to prune shrubs excessively in autumn, ignore the characteristics of the variety, or remove the covering immediately after the first spring warming.

When to remove the covering from a hydrangea in spring

In spring, protective materials should be removed gradually, taking air temperature and the weather forecast into account.

During a prolonged warm spell, plants need to be provided with ventilation to prevent moisture buildup. However, it is not advisable to fully uncover bigleaf hydrangeas until the period of dangerous frosts has ended. The buds that have already begun to develop are especially vulnerable during this period. A sudden cold snap can damage them even when the plant has successfully survived the winter.

Let us remind you

Earlier, we wrote about how to make shrubs, flowers, perennial and annual plants "feel" comfortable in your garden.