In Turkey, participants in the UN COP31 climate conference failed to reach agreement on key provisions of the final deal, so the adoption of a final decision was postponed until Sunday, November 22. The main cause of the disputes was the issue of phasing out fossil fuels, references to which were removed from the draft document. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing AFP, according to UNN.

Details

The conference was supposed to end on Friday, but the negotiations were prolonged due to the lack of a compromise between the delegations.

Despite lengthy discussions, the participants were unable to agree on provisions concerning the gradual phaseout of coal, oil, and gas, the use of which contributes to global warming.

A final decision will be attempted on November 22

The conference president, Turkey's minister of environment, said that the delegations would be given the third and final draft agreement for review.

Negotiators have until Sunday morning to try to resolve the contentious issues, after which a final plenary session is scheduled.

However, according to AFP, even the latest version of the document contains no mention of the need to phase out fossil fuels.

Finland's chief negotiator, Marjo Nummelin, previously stated that the European Union would not agree to a deal that ignores this issue.

Thus, on November 22, the summit participants will have to decide whether it will be possible to reach a compromise and adopt a joint final document.

The UN climate summit has dragged on due to disputes between countries – what is preventing an agreement on tackling global warming