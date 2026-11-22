Spanish police detained a 51-year-old resident of the city of Burgos who, according to the investigation, called for the killing of Ukrainian refugees and recruited supporters of the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16). During searches, law enforcement officers seized a large arsenal of weapons, but after questioning, the court released the suspect subject to restrictive measures. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and El País, writes UNN.

Details

The man was detained on November 17. Investigators believe that he attempted to create the first cell of the pro-Russian hacker group in Spain and recruited people to carry out cyberattacks against European institutions.

The suspect also spread Z symbols in eight Spanish cities, putting up thousands of stickers with QR codes.

Calls for murder and hundreds of bladed weapons

According to El País, the man openly called for attacks on Ukrainian refugees, including shooting at them from balconies and going out “hunting” with weapons and machetes.

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During the searches, police found three assault rifles, a rifle, shotguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, and around 200 knives and machetes. Law enforcement officers also seized a brass knuckle, chemicals, and cryptocurrency wallets.

Despite this, the court allowed the suspect to remain at liberty subject to certain restrictions.

The man is suspected of membership in a terrorist organization, justification of terrorism, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

Spain’s counterterrorism services expressed concern over the court’s decision, especially on the eve of the parliamentary elections on November 29.

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