Paolo Bulgari has passed away — the “king” of high jewelry who transformed the jewelry store founded in Rome in 1884 by his grandfather Sotirios Bulgari, initially specializing in silverware, into one of the world’s best-known luxury brands. ANSA reports, writes UNN.

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The death of the distinguished jeweler was announced by his family. In a statement, his relatives recalled “Paolo Bulgari’s outstanding stature, his profound humanity and his talent as an entrepreneur who loved Italy and was its ambassador to the world.”

With Paolo Bulgari’s death, the greatest jeweler of our time has passed away - his family said.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of the LVMH Group, which has included the Bvlgari brand since 2011, also expressed his condolences to the family.

From a family workshop to a global jewelry brand

Paolo Bulgari was an entrepreneur and a guardian of jewelry traditions. In 2019, he established a foundation bearing his name in Rome. The organization works to combat educational inequality, with particular attention to youth education and the renewal of urban infrastructure on the outskirts of the capital.

The foundation has implemented dozens of projects in Rome, primarily in the city’s eastern districts. The latest was the opening of a new mechanical workshop at the Borgo Ragazzi Don Bosco vocational training center. Another project was the reconstruction of the main square in the Tor Bella Monaca district — Largo Ferruccio Mengaroni.

Paolo Bulgari was Giorgio’s third son. Together with his brothers Gianni and Nicola, he managed the company founded by their grandfather Sotirios and contributed to transforming it into one of Italy’s most prestigious luxury brands.

Under his creative direction, the jewelry house became famous for a style inspired by the ancient culture and architecture of Rome. The brand’s special connection with the capital is also reflected in its historic boutique on Via Condotti, which over the years was visited by stars of world cinema, celebrities and members of royal families.

The jewelry house’s clients included Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Anna Magnani, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman and Marilyn Monroe.

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People who were fortunate enough to know Paolo Bulgari personally admired not only his extraordinary elegance and the manners of a true gentleman from a bygone era, but also his talent as a jeweler and connoisseur of precious stones.

He could assess a stone with the naked eye and determine its strengths and flaws when gemologists brought precious items to him for examination.

This Burmese sapphire is too deep to be the centerpiece of a necklace. It would be better to make a ring from it - he would say.

It was Paolo Bulgari who helped popularize tourmalines in jewelry during the 1980s. These colored stones had been common since the 1950s, but he bet on their diverse palette — from pink to green shades — as well as on Paraíba tourmaline of an intense blue color, which has once again become especially popular in recent years.

The history of the Bulgari brand is inextricably linked to Rome, as Bernard Arnault also noted.

It began in the Italian capital in 1884, when the talented Greek jeweler and silversmith Sotirios Bulgari opened his first shop on Via Sistina in the city’s historic center.

Sotirios’s journey from the workshops of the Greek town of Paramythia to the bustling streets of Rome was shaped by outstanding artistic talent and entrepreneurial flair.

Between 1895 and 1897, he opened shops in Sanremo, Naples, Bellagio, Sorrento, St. Moritz, Pontresina in Engadin and Lucerne.

However, true success came after the opening in 1905 of the historic shop on Rome’s Via Condotti. Its sign read S. Bulgari, Old Curiosity Shop.

Before long, the boutique became a must-visit destination in Rome for anyone wishing to purchase an exquisite piece of jewelry, regardless of whether they were celebrities.

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