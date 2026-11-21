The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian enterprise "ANOZIT," which is the only producer of ammonium perchlorate in the Russian Federation—a key component of solid rocket fuel. It is used, in particular, to manufacture the "Iskander-M," "Kinzhal," and "Zircon" ballistic missiles. Defense Express reports this, citing data from SBS Commander Robert Brovdi, writes UNN.

Details

The commander, who goes by the call sign "Madyar," published a list of 40 Russian facilities that Ukrainian drones attacked over the past 50 days.

The targets included the "ANOZIT" enterprise, located about 2,900 km from Ukraine, and the Federal Research and Production Center "Altai," located approximately 3,550 km away.

Why the strike on these enterprises is important

The "ANOZIT" plant supplies components for the production of "Iskander-M," "Zircon," and "Kinzhal" missiles, as well as other types of Russian weaponry.

At the same time, the "Altai" center develops and manufactures solid-fuel charges for rocket engines.

The list of struck facilities also included the "Vitino" oil terminal in Murmansk Oblast, located approximately 1,950 km from Ukraine.

Defense Express analysts note that strikes on such enterprises could potentially reduce Russian missile production. However, the actual extent of the damage and the impact of the attacks on production remain unknown for now.

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