Photo: spursofficial, Instagram

Fans of London’s "Tottenham" are demanding that the club’s management terminate the contract of Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk, who is playing for the team on loan, following a controversial interview in which the Ukrainian said that he had dreamed of playing for "Arsenal." Even "Spurs" head coach Roberto De Zerbi had to intervene in the matter, coming to Mudryk’s defense, UNN reports.

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In a recent interview with Dmytro Gordon, Mykhailo Mudryk criticized his agent for arranging his move to "Chelsea."

It is very difficult to call him (Oleksii Alyokhin - ed.) an agent. It is even more difficult to call him my agent. I don’t know, perhaps I am mistaken, but agents are people who, at the very least, should be present when important documents are signed. And he was never even there. Neither when the contract with "Chelsea" was signed, nor when the documents were signed in London, nowhere. In fact, he is simply a figurehead, supposedly an agent who has an agent’s license but decides nothing. Yevhen Krasnikov is behind all of this - Mudryk said.

He added that he had dreamed of playing for "Chelsea’s" archrival, London’s "Arsenal."

So we went through a journey lasting 10 years. And then the moment comes when there is a transfer to "Chelsea." At first—and this is no secret to anyone—I wanted to move to "Arsenal." But the agent, as practice showed, never defended my interests at all; he defended only his own. I understood that later. There were not even any attempts to make my dream come true, to fulfill my objective—to move to "Arsenal." There were only attempts to earn more money, but at that time I did not know about it - Mudryk said.

In addition, in the interview Mudryk criticized the management of "Chelsea" for constantly changing coaches.

I came to one coach, two months later there was already another coach, a month later—a third, and new management. Many people who previously worked at the club are no longer there, and everything is constantly changing. Sometimes even the coaches themselves do not know what tactics they will play with. They try one, it doesn’t work—they try another. And that determines how you will be used and where you will play - the footballer told Gordon.

Mudryk’s comments, after his suspension now playing on loan at "Tottenham," did not please "Spurs" fans, who are calling on the team’s management to terminate the Ukrainian’s contract.

Although everyone knows perfectly well that he was close to moving to "Arsenal" and probably wanted to play there, how can he even allow himself to make such comments while being a "Tottenham" player? Especially considering that during his entire time at the club he has never once been ready to play? All that remains is to hope that we can terminate his loan as soon as possible - says the official "Tottenham" fan account on X.

As Daily Mail reports, neither "Chelsea" nor "Tottenham" had been warned that the conversation was being recorded—the representatives of the London teams did not know about the planned interview, and its content is unlikely to please the management.

The "Spurs" coach Roberto De Zerbi, who also coached Mudryk at "Shakhtar," came to his player’s defense.

Yes, I understand the fans, but Mudryk is a good guy, he is a good player. He has suffered greatly because of the situation that has developed over the past few years. He has only one thing left to do—to demonstrate his qualities on the pitch, to show on the pitch that he now plays for "Tottenham," and that "Tottenham" is a big club, just like the others, no worse at all - De Zerbi said ahead of the match against “Ipswich.”

It should be noted that in August Mudryk returned to football after a suspension following a failed doping test.

Mykhailo Mudryk: four-year disqualification overturned, I return to football

In September, Mudryk joined "Tottenham" on loan, where he played one match and suffered an injury.

The "Tottenham" coach confirmed Mudryk's injury

At a press conference ahead of the match against "Ipswich," De Zerbi said that Mudryk was not yet ready for the game.

It is worth noting that during his interview with Gordon, Mudryk criticized not only "Chelsea" and the agent, but also the Ukrainian Association of Football, claiming that meldonium could have entered his body only in Ukraine during the national team’s training camp.

There is 100% a possibility. Meldonium—I had never heard of, seen, or encountered such a drug at all in my life. I only found out about it when they told me this news. This is a drug that can only be obtained in Eastern Europe. This drug could possibly have entered my body only when I was in Ukraine. There are no such drugs in England. During that period, I came to Ukraine only for the national team - Mudryk stated.

Mudryk accused the UAF of the failed doping test

The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Shevchenko, stated that the accusations made by Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk against the UAF regarding the failed doping test were unfounded.

"If he has evidence, let him provide it": the UAF responded to Mykhailo Mudryk's accusations regarding the failed doping test

However, the interview was not without blunders that instantly set the internet ablaze. When asked which the best city on Earth was, Mudryk replied: "Ukraine".

After a brief pause, the footballer corrected himself: "Oh, sorry. A city? Damn, well, there are many cities. London, probably".

In addition, some users online began accusing Mudryk of making false statements and attempting to discredit the UAF. Others criticized him for speaking Russian and misspeaking during the interview.

A user with the nickname "krys.oleksandr" asked on the social network Threads: "Why are you so angry?? The guy has already gone down in the history of Ukrainian football! The dude is a machine! Things are really tough for him right now. If you sat through a two-hour interview with Gordon, you would have made many more blunders!!! You do understand that, right?? Why so much hate??".

Mudryk wrote in the comments: "Because they are f***ing, everyone sees what they want to see".