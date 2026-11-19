Andriy Shevchenko

President of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andriy Shevchenko said that the accusations made by Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk against the UAF regarding his failed doping test were groundless. Shevchenko said this in an interview with Tribuna, reports UNN.

I want to express my position regarding Mykhailo Mudryk's accusations. Loud statements were made about the UAF and the Ukrainian national team. This is groundless slander against our people, who do their work honestly and professionally - Shevchenko said.

He noted that, following Mykhailo Mudryk's suspension, his representatives repeatedly approached the UAF with a proposal to artificially find an employee who would take responsibility for the appearance of meldonium in his doping sample, but the UAF refused.

Such a proposal contradicts the principles of our work. The accusations made by Mykhailo's representatives were not confirmed or substantiated by evidence after numerous investigations and checks. The investigation and the final settlement agreement with WADA and the English association confirm this - Shevchenko noted.

The UAF president said that after Mudryk became a Chelsea player, the club sent the UAF a letter asking it not to give him any medication during the national team's training camps.

The national team staff complied with this request. Head coach Serhiy Rebrov also agreed to Mykhailo having two of his personal specialists work with him at the training camps. These people monitored his routine and recovery and helped him with everyday matters. The UAF carried out all the necessary checks in this case. We provided Mudryk's representatives with the information they requested and stayed in contact with those working on the case - Shevchenko said.

He added that he knows the people who have worked with the national team for many years, noting that he trusts them, since during all this time there had been no incidents in the team that could make anyone doubt their professionalism.

If Mykhailo has evidence to support his words, let him provide it. If there is no such evidence, I expect him to publicly withdraw his accusations and apologize to the people whose integrity and professionalism he called into question - Shevchenko concluded.

Let us recall

Ukraine national football team midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk accuses the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) of causing him to fail a doping test.