Ukraine national football team midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk accuses the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) of causing him to fail a doping test. He said this in an interview with Dmytro Gordon, reports UNN.

Details

According to Mudryk, the drug meldonium "could have entered his body only in Ukraine".

There is a 100% possibility. Meldonium—I had never heard of, seen, or encountered such a drug at any point in my life. I found out about it only when I was told this news. This is a drug that can only be obtained in Eastern Europe. This drug could possibly have entered my body only when I was in Ukraine. There are no such drugs in England. At that time, I came to Ukraine only for the national team - the footballer said.

Mudryk has moved from "Chelsea" to "Tottenham" until the end of the 2026/27 season

He stressed that at the national team's camp, "there are more possible ways for this substance to have entered my body than the fingers on both hands could count."

From the simplest to the most serious. The Ukrainian national team has absolutely no security system of the kind that should exist at the level of a national team. ... At clubs, when you travel somewhere for an away match, there are always people responsible for what happens on the floors and within the team. There are designated people who monitor this. Although the national team has a nutritionist who constantly—say, once every two days—brings each player a glass, and everyone has to take the pills that are in that glass - Mudryk said.

He added that the UAF did not help resolve the doping scandal during his suspension. According to the footballer, "they created even more problems than assistance."

Recall

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk said that his provisional suspension had been lifted and that his focus would be on returning to football.

On August 3, following the cancellation of his four-year suspension, Mudryk officially returned to "Chelsea".

"Tottenham" coach named the timeline for Mudryk's return