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Mudryk has moved from "Chelsea" to "Tottenham" until the end of the 2026/27 season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk will play for "Tottenham" on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season. He has been reunited with coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Mudryk has moved from "Chelsea" to "Tottenham" until the end of the 2026/27 season

Ukrainian winger of English club "Chelsea" Mykhailo Mudryk has joined another London club, "Tottenham," on loan. This is reported by the Spurs' press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the loan agreement runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. The financial details have not been disclosed.

It is a wonderful feeling. I cannot wait to start training and playing for the club, and I am very happy to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi. I am a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help both in attack and defense. I want the fans to be excited. I can see that there is a strong team here with good players, and I am looking forward to sharing the pitch and special moments with them

- Mudryk said during his presentation.

In turn, Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi noted that he knows exactly what Mudryk can bring to the team's play.

Having worked with Misha at the beginning of his career, I know exactly what he can do. He ... has qualities capable of changing a game—speed and skill in one-on-one situations; he is an exciting attacking talent. I will demand a lot from Misha, and our task is to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that, he can become a very important player for us. I am very happy that he decided to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again

- added the Tottenham manager.

Recall

Mykhailo Mudryk returned to training with "Chelsea" after the suspension was canceled, calling it a joyful moment. He trained six days a week in order to reassert himself.

He appeared smiling and ready to hug — Chelsea noticed a change in Mudryk’s behavior after the suspension10.08.26, 16:46 • 8786 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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