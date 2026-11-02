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"Tottenham" coach named the timeframe for Mudryk's return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Mykhailo Mudryk has not played since September due to an ankle injury. The "Tottenham" coach expects him to return after the international break.

"Tottenham" coach named the timeframe for Mudryk's return

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has provided an update on the possible timeframe for Mykhailo Mudryk's return. UNN reports this, citing a statement from the club.

Details

Mudryk has not played since September, but the coach gave a positive prognosis.

Mudryk, on loan from Chelsea, and another summer signing, Savio, are expected to be sidelined until the end of the international break.

"Mudryk and Savio will be available after the international break," De Zerbi said in an interview with Spursplay on Friday, October 30.

Additional information

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk of English club Chelsea, having returned to football following the cancellation of his suspension, joined another London club, Tottenham Hotspur, on loan. The loan agreement runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. 

Mudryk has played for Tottenham only once since moving from Chelsea. The winger suffered what De Zerbi called a "stupid" ankle injury in training after his debut against Nottingham Forest, The Standard reported .

Julia Shramko

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