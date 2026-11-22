Ukraine is negotiating with Sweden to accelerate the delivery of Gripen fighter jets and their armaments. These aircraft are intended to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian airspace, in particular by helping counter Russian aircraft that launch guided aerial bombs, as well as jet-powered drones. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense following a meeting between Minister Yevhenii Khmara and the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, General Michael Klasson, writes UNN.

Details

During the talks, the parties discussed in detail the next steps regarding the transfer of Swedish fighter jets to Ukraine and the possibility of accelerating their delivery.

Particular attention was paid to the armaments that Ukraine is to receive together with the aircraft.

Ukraine is counting on Meteor missiles for the Gripen

According to Khmara, one of the main priorities is obtaining Meteor air-to-air missiles, which will enable Ukrainian pilots to counter Russian aircraft, particularly carriers of guided aerial bombs.

The parties also discussed the supply of ammunition for aircraft cannons.

What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem

The minister emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive the aircraft and the weapons necessary for their combat use at the same time.

Separately, representatives of the two countries considered the security situation in the Baltic Sea and the current needs of the Ukrainian army.

Khmara noted that more than 90% of the losses suffered by Russian forces are caused by drone strikes, so partner support should primarily include various types of drones and air defense systems.

Ukraine also proposed that Sweden expand the exchange of experience in the use of weapons and deepen cooperation between the defense enterprises of the two countries.

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