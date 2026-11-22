In the Kyiv region, efforts to clear the rubble caused by the Russian strike on February 22 are ongoing. Currently, 15 people are considered missing, including two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. The National Police of Ukraine reported this, UNN reports.

Details

As of now, one woman is known to have been killed and three people injured. The injured include two women and a 16-year-old boy, who was hospitalized. Police officers, rescuers, and other emergency services continue to work at the scene. Search and rescue operations are ongoing - the police noted.

In addition, two operational headquarters have been set up, where police officers are accepting statements and reports from citizens about property damage, injured people, and those missing, providing the necessary explanations and assisting victims.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semkin reported that one person was killed as a result of an enemy strike on the city's Zavodskyi district.

Recall

On Sunday, November 22, a Russian strike destroyed a section of a five-story apartment building in the Vyshhorod district.

UNN also reported that rescuers evacuated nine people, but another 14 residents have still not made contact.