UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "cold-blooded killer" and urged Europe not to show weakness in response to Russian provocations. He made the statement during a visit to Kyiv on November 21, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ITV News reports, UNN writes.

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The British minister arrived in Ukraine from Poland, where he visited service members taking part in exercises to prepare for the possible post-war deployment of international forces in Ukraine.

Commenting on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles and a drone, Streeting stressed that European countries must respond decisively to the actions of the Kremlin.

He called the incident another provocation and an act of state terrorism by Russia.

London called for Putin to be judged by his actions

Streeting also commented on Putin's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

What is the point of Putin appearing at international summits, walking down the red carpet and talking about peace if, in the following days, we witness massive bombings, especially of civilian infrastructure – the minister said.

According to him, European countries understand very well whom they are dealing with.

As I have said before, he is a cold-blooded killer – Streeting stressed.

Zelenskyy thanked the United Kingdom for its support and noted that visits by international partners following massive Russian attacks demonstrate that Ukraine is not left alone with the aggressor.

Ukrainian drones will be manufactured in the United Kingdom for the needs of the Defense Forces