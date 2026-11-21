Ukraine and the United Kingdom have agreed on the joint production of Ukrainian medium- and long-range drones. The relevant project agreements were signed by Defense Ministers Yevhenii Khmara and Wes Streeting. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to Khmara, the cooperation will make it possible to combine Ukrainian defense developments and wartime experience with the United Kingdom’s production capabilities.

We are launching projects that strengthen the capabilities of both our countries and accelerate the development of our defense industries. Ukraine has effective defense solutions and invaluable experience in fighting the enemy. We are combining them with the United Kingdom’s production capabilities to scale up proven capabilities for our Defense Forces more quickly - the minister emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. In particular, they discussed accelerating the delivery of LMM missiles from existing British stocks.

It is noted that the United Kingdom became one of the first countries to transfer these missiles to Ukraine from its stockpiles in exchange for future deliveries. They are important for countering jet-powered "Shaheds."

The meeting participants also focused on strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities and modernizing Ukrainian-produced missiles.

Khmara thanked the United Kingdom for its support for Ukraine and for the air defense assistance package announced during the meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

Khmara called on the E5 countries to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine