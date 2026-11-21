The Ukrainian military is intensifying strikes on bridges and transport routes used by Russia to supply its troops in southern Ukraine and maintain occupied Crimea. Following the extensive destruction of the Crimean Bridge, other important crossings have come under attack, forcing Russian carriers to use longer routes. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

One of the key targets was the bridge over the Mius River in Rostov region, which is part of the R-280 highway. According to Russian authorities, Ukrainian drones attacked the crossing on November 8, 14 and 15.

How Ukraine destroyed the Crimean Bridge – the story of a large-scale special operation, seven stages of preparation, and details revealed by the SBU

Traffic on the bridge was halted as early as November 8 due to damage to the road surface. According to OSINT analysts, Russian transport now has to cover an additional 58 km via Matveyev Kurgan.

Strikes on Russian logistics may intensify

Military expert Franz-Stefan Gady explained that after the Crimean Bridge was damaged, Russia has been forced to reroute more transport via the land corridor, which is regularly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

More transport – more targets the expert noted.

According to a Ukrainian officer from the "Azov" unit, over the past few months, the fighters have attacked around 100 Russian locomotives and destroyed 600 tonnes of fuel. Reuters notes that it was unable to independently verify these figures.

Analysts emphasize that the biggest problems for Russian logistics will arise if Ukraine simultaneously blocks traffic on the Crimean Bridge and continues strikes on overland supply routes.

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