The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has told European and Ukrainian officials that it wants Kyiv to reach a peace agreement with Russia by early January — before the Democrats take control of Congress. This was reported by four people familiar with the course of the negotiations, UNN reports, citing the FT.

Details

The publication notes that Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner resumed talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi this month, ending an eight-month pause caused by the war.

In the midterm elections held this month, Trump's Republican Party lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats are expected to provide greater support to Kyiv and increase pressure on Moscow.

This week, the U.S. president met with Vladimir Putin in China. After the meeting, he said that his Russian counterpart had made it clear that Moscow was "ready for peace." According to people familiar with the discussions, in recent days Kushner and Witkoff held a series of meetings with Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials in Moscow, Dublin, and Berlin, during which they emphasized the need to act urgently.

"The Americans are applying strong pressure, and there are fears that, in order to achieve even some kind of agreement, Ukraine will have to make significant concessions," one European official said after meeting with Kushner and Witkoff.

"The Americans are in a hurry, while Putin is not," another added.

According to a senior Ukrainian official, such a timeline is intensifying fears in Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be forced to agree to a deal on Moscow's terms before the Democrats take control of Congress.

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"Trump likes Putin, and he wants to finish all this by January," a senior official said, adding that Russia "could get more favorable terms" if an agreement is reached by January.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition

The publication notes that although Trump retains broad powers to conduct peace negotiations, Democrats in Congress intend to use their legislative powers to strengthen support for Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Moscow.

They also promised to use their oversight powers to closely scrutinize Trump's foreign policy, as well as the business interests of Witkoff and Kushner. Although the United States had not pushed Ukraine toward specific concessions to Russia, on Thursday — following the summit with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen — Putin demanded that Ukraine and its European allies make "compromises" and accept the "realities."

These include Moscow's longstanding demand that Kyiv surrender territory in a critically important region along the front line — the Donbas — as well as a ban on Ukraine's future accession to NATO and limits on the size of its armed forces.

Russia is also insisting on sweeping changes to the European security system that emerged after the end of the Cold War: in particular, it demands that NATO withdraw its troops and weapons from the eastern flank.

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According to two U.S. officials, Trump may discuss ways to end the war with European leaders during the G20 summit, which will take place next month in Miami (hosted by Trump himself).

However, a senior French official said there would be no talks with Europeans on Ukraine at the G20 summit because Ukraine had not been invited.

Trump invited Putin to the summit, although the Russian leader has not yet said whether he will attend.

Putin is considering the possibility of attending the G20 summit in the United States — what the decision will depend on

Ukrainian officials view the recent imposition of speed restrictions on Starshield — the military version of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink satellite communications system — as well as delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems observed in recent months, as an attempt by the United States to weaken Kyiv's position and increase pressure to force it to make concessions to Russia.

A senior Ukrainian official characterized the Trump administration’s actions as a "deliberate choice" in favor of helping Russia secure favorable terms during peace negotiations.

According to two people familiar with the Kremlin’s plans, Russia intends to use the planned airstrike campaign to increase its leverage over Ukraine in future negotiations. This makes it unlikely that Moscow will agree to a quick deal.

Only recently, the talks began addressing Russia’s demands regarding broader security issues in Europe — issues that, according to Putin, must become an integral part of any final agreement. This further reduces the likelihood that Moscow will agree to the quick deal Trump seeks — unless Ukraine and its European allies meet Russia’s demands.

The EU’s top diplomat named the signs that would make her believe Russia is ready for peace

European countries seeking a ceasefire before discussing the broader architecture of European security are pressing for formal participation in the talks; Russia, for its part, has said that their input will be needed to conclude a final agreement. However, Putin has not yet agreed to expand the format of the talks, saying that Russia will make a decision only after European officials meet with their counterparts in Moscow.

U.S. representatives seek to resolve territorial disputes and broader European security issues simultaneously, viewing both aspects as essential to ending the war.

The United States also reported that Moscow is prepared to consider an agreement under which Ukraine would receive security guarantees from Western countries modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense.

"I think President Trump is open to that option, but obviously, it has to be in America’s interests," Kushner said in Berlin on Thursday. He added: "It seems to me that we have managed to persuade the Russians to accept the concept that any security guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5."

Russia agrees to security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — Kushner

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who took part in the latest round of talks in Abu Dhabi, said Friday that "even a formula that provides Kyiv with something akin to NATO membership... is unacceptable to us."

"Let them recognize the inviolability of our demand that [Ukraine] will never be able to join NATO. When that happens, I think we will be able to discuss the issue of security guarantees."