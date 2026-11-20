U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s remark about the “friend” who is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Fox News reports, UNN reports.

Details

During a phone conversation with Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie at the White House, who was aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed the criticism.

There’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve known him for a long time. Yes. All right. I like the prime minister of Poland. Don’t forget that I supported him - Trump said.

He likely confused Donald Tusk with Poland’s president, Karol Nawrocki. In addition, commenting on Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine, Trump said that Putin “accidentally launched several drones and a couple of small missiles into Poland.”

Context

On Thursday, November 19, Tusk posted a brief message in English on the social network X, commenting on the American president’s words. The occasion for this reaction was Trump and Putin’s meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. During the greeting, the American president shook hands with the Russian dictator and called him his friend.

God, protect us from such friends - the Polish prime minister wrote.

To remind you

The meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen provoked a vigorous and неоднозначную reaction in the West. European politicians criticized attempts to present the summit as a historic event, while American senators warned Trump against friendship with the United States’ geopolitical rivals.