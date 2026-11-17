Kaja Kallas

In Brussels, they do not yet see any indication that Russia is ready to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, even though Europe has determined the format of its representation at the negotiating table. According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, signs that the Russian Federation is committed to genuine negotiations could include concrete steps: the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally deported children, or an energy truce or cessation of strikes in the Black Sea, UNN reports, citing DW.

"And if we see a ceasefire that truly stops the killing of Ukrainians, then I will be confident that Russia is taking these negotiations seriously," the EU's chief diplomat stressed during a press conference following the conclusion of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, held on Monday, November 16, in Brussels.

At this stage, Ukraine and its Western partners should not engage in discussions with Russia on the future security architecture, the EU's chief diplomat believes.

"They (the Russians — ed.) are simply trying to confuse the situation by pretending that they are exchanging ideas. In reality, this is not an exchange of ideas, and any information that leaks out will be used against us," Kallas said, noting that Russia is trying to shift attention away from the decision on a ceasefire and, in the meantime, "continues to weaken Ukraine and kill people every day."

Trump said that the Russian-Ukrainian war is "very close" to being resolved

The situation in Ukraine and the new stage of a peace settlement were among the main items on the agenda of the meeting of the Council of the EU. According to Kallas, the Russian demands for ending the war are currently considered "maximalist" in the EU.

"Moscow seeks to dismember Ukraine, push NATO back, and obtain veto power over European security matters — all of this is absolutely unacceptable. In 2021, Russia's demands were a pretext for starting the war, while in 2026 they serve as a pretext for continuing it," the head of the EU diplomatic service concluded.

She also recalled that Europe has clear demands of its own toward Russia: to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to choose its own alliances. The EU considers any legal recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories unacceptable and insists that Russia must be held accountable for the war crimes it has committed and pay reparations.

During an informal EU summit in Dublin, held at the end of last week, it was decided that Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, as well as the European Council and the European Commission, would represent Europe in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Kaja Kallas, who had previously stated that, as head of the European External Action Service, she was ready to become a negotiator with Russia, noted that there would be "enough work for everyone" in the negotiating process with Russia. She also assured that the EU diplomatic service has experts who are well-versed in Russian affairs, whose professional experience should be used in negotiations with Moscow.

The Ukrainian, U.S. and European teams held talks — Zelenskyy announced a meeting in Berlin and outlined the next steps