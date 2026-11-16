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Today there was another discussion involving the negotiating groups – Ukrainian, American, and European – at the team level. The next meeting will be held in Berlin as part of the Coalition of the Willing, where specific joint steps in the negotiation process will be developed, UNN writes.

Today there was another discussion involving the negotiating groups – Ukrainian, American, and European – at the team level. Diplomatic processes are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain. Our team is working as constructively as possible. We need a dignified end to the war and guaranteed security for Ukraine - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He added that the American team is also actively engaged – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the discussion online.

For the first time, Europe was represented in this discussion in full by precisely those who will represent it in negotiations with the Russians. These are France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU, that is, the European Commission and the European Council, and a NATO representative. The discussion was difficult, but there is a result: we will meet in Berlin as part of the Coalition of the Willing and develop specific joint steps in the negotiation process - the President noted.

The head of Ukraine's negotiating delegation and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported that he had held a working video call with Ukraine's negotiating delegation and the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners.

Representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, NATO, and the European Commission joined the discussion on the European side. The United States was represented by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Alex Grynkewich. They discussed the results of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the upcoming meeting in the Coalition of the Willing format in Berlin, and the agenda for the next stage of negotiations. We aligned our positions and further joint steps - Umerov wrote.

We remind you

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that preparations had begun for the agenda of the next multilateral meeting aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which is to take place in the near future. He also emphasized that "any final peace agreement must be agreed upon by both Russia and Ukraine".