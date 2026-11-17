US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, November 17, that he believes efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine are nearing a breakthrough. Anadolu reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I think it's very close to getting it done," Trump told reporters during a photo session with the leaders of the Quad group in the Philippine capital, Manila.

He said the war was taking a tremendous number of lives, referring to what he described as monthly casualties of around 25,000.

"Can you imagine that? 32,000 last month," he said, without specifying the exact figures.

Trump added that he expected the issue to be important in his upcoming discussions, saying: "We're going to have a good meeting on that."

Will there be a meeting with Putin

The US president also left open the possibility of holding a separate meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, saying he would be ready to do so if such an opportunity arose.

"I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that," he said.

Trump made the statements shortly before the start of the first Quad leaders' meeting in more than two years, bringing together the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia in Manila.

The meeting, attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is taking place against the backdrop of Washington's continued diplomatic efforts to resolve serious international conflicts and tensions.

Trump's envoys to discuss security guarantees with Ukraine and Europe on November 19 - Axios

After his visit to the Philippines, Trump will travel to China, where on November 19 he is expected to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China. On Monday, Trump said he expected to discuss the war in Ukraine.