U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Ukrainian and European officials this week to discuss security guarantees and a postwar economic recovery plan for Ukraine. Axios reported this, citing a U.S. official, writes UNN.

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"The meeting on Thursday (November 19) in Berlin will take place a week after Witkoff and Kushner urged Russia to propose a postwar security framework for Europe—parallel efforts that they hope will help end the war," the publication says.

That same day, as noted, Trump will meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China. On Monday, Trump said he expected to discuss the war in Ukraine.

"The purpose of the meeting in Berlin is to develop security guarantees to deter future Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as plans to restore its economy," the official said.

Trump’s aides regularly contact Ukrainian and European officials while simultaneously engaging with Russia, the person said.

Kushner announced the preparation of an agenda for a multilateral meeting to end the war in Ukraine

The U.S. official called the meeting in Berlin and Trump’s visit to China coordinated diplomatic efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who will join Trump in China, were briefed on the negotiations regarding Ukraine, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow last Thursday. They also spoke on Monday with his foreign-policy adviser Yuri Ushakov about the next steps in negotiations regarding the war, the publication writes.

Last week, Axios reported that the United States had approached Russia with a proposal on European security that included steps by Moscow to ease tensions. However, many European governments are highly skeptical that Russia will abide by any agreement.

Earlier this month, Axios reported that the United States hoped easing sanctions against Russia would lead to concessions, but Putin was still rejecting a ceasefire.

"One of the main questions is whether Europe will directly participate with Russia in negotiations on resolving the war. Witkoff and Kushner said that Russia had agreed that Europe would have a seat at the negotiating table, but Ushakov said on Monday that no such agreement had been reached," the publication notes.

Russia rejected Europe’s participation in the next round of negotiations — Reuters