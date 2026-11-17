Russia has not yet agreed to the participation of European representatives in the next round of peace talks on Ukraine. Reuters reports this, citing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the holding of the next round of talks in a trilateral format is currently being discussed.

These talks resumed in Abu Dhabi a few days ago, and it was agreed that they would continue. The date has not yet been agreed, nor has the expansion of the format - some people are talking about it, but it has not been agreed with us - Ushakov said.

Asked what would have to happen for Russia to agree to Europe’s participation, he replied: "A lot will have to be done before this can be agreed. In particular, it may be necessary to hold another round, or perhaps more than one round, of trilateral talks."

Ushakov added that the participation of EU representatives in the talks depends on whether Russia receives "a clear signal from the Europeans about what they want and what constructive, substantial contribution they can make to a successful settlement in Ukraine."

We remind you

The day before, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported that Europe would take an active part in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia through the E5 + EU format, which will include representatives of five European states and EU institutions.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine