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The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

EU advisers and representatives of five leading countries will represent Europe at the technical level of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Leaders for high-level meetings have not yet been determined.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

National security advisers from the European Union and five leading countries — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland — will represent Europe at upcoming talks on the war between Russia and Ukraine. European leaders announced the decision after summits held in Dublin on Thursday and Friday. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Europe must speak with one united and cohesive voice in all discussions that determine the future of Ukraine and our continent. Ultimately, this is a shared effort

- European Council President António Costa said after the meeting of EU leaders on Friday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European leaders to appoint their representatives to participate in renewed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine led by the United States.

The advisers will participate in all future talks at the technical level, a senior European official said on condition of anonymity. At the same time, Europe has still not appointed leaders to represent it at the high-level talks.

The next round of talks is expected to take place before the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in the United States on December 14–15, but after several meetings next week, the official said. These include a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which consists of Ukraine's allies, as well as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, where US President Donald Trump may meet with putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The coming weeks will be a decisive test of Russia's readiness to end this war. Its previous actions, including escalation and strikes on Ukraine's civilian population, indicate the opposite. Russia must change course

- Costa said.

Europe's security cannot be a subject of peace negotiations on Ukraine - EU leaders13.11.26, 18:36 • 1634 views

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