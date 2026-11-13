Europe's security cannot be a subject of peace negotiations on Ukraine - EU leaders

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

On Friday, EU leaders said that the architecture of European security should not be subject to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but they did not answer the question of who exactly should represent Europe in any future negotiations, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

On Friday, the Kremlin said that Russia was ready to allow European countries to participate in peace talks on Ukraine if it saw that they were prepared to contribute to the peace process.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the Kremlin's comments an "old game" and said that Europe and the United States had reached agreement on a clear position.

Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine

"There will be no discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no discussions about Europe without Europe. Moreover, there is no need to discuss the architecture of European security — we already have one," Merz told journalists during the European Union leaders' summit in Dublin.

In addition

The publication notes that Russian officials called for the conclusion of a broad agreement on the architecture of European security before moving on to specific issues related to the war. Before invading Ukraine in 2022, Russia demanded the withdrawal of NATO forces from countries that had joined the Alliance after 1997. NATO rejected this demand.

Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states

On Thursday in Moscow, U.S. negotiator Jared Kushner said that he had begun discussions with European partners on the architecture of security on the continent.

The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details