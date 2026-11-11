$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
09:12 PM • 1286 views
The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details
07:40 PM • 10052 views
U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin
06:51 PM • 12174 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
06:07 PM • 12280 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
05:19 PM • 13930 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 18718 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 22177 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
November 11, 02:43 PM • 25712 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
November 11, 02:30 PM • 16103 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
November 11, 02:06 PM • 13720 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a new large-scale prisoner exchangeNovember 11, 11:45 AM • 8076 views
Kushner announced "significant progress" in the Ukraine–US–Russian Federation talks — they discussed security and territoriesNovember 11, 12:30 PM • 9610 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 21070 views
Fragment of the relics of Saint Nicholas was stolen in France — the suspect confessed to destroying itNovember 11, 03:12 PM • 6048 views
The Russian ambassador to the United States has died suddenly04:22 PM • 7660 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 18714 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 22171 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhotoNovember 11, 02:43 PM • 25710 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 55298 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 61602 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideo07:08 PM • 2674 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 21170 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 35452 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 32131 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 28939 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Social network
TikTok

The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

The US has called on Russia to prepare a new proposal on European security with steps to reduce tensions. Europe's participation in negotiations remains contentious.

The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details

The United States has asked Russia to prepare a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe that would include steps by the Russian Federation aimed at reducing tensions on the continent. Axios reports this, citing two informed sources, according to UNN.

Details

The Trump administration seeks to negotiate simultaneously on a new security architecture between Europe and Russia and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. However, according to a source familiar with the White House's position, the implementation of security arrangements will be possible only after an agreement to end the war has been concluded.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi that Europe would discuss a new security architecture only after the war in Ukraine ends.

At the same time, according to two informed sources, European officials who were in Abu Dhabi this week agreed to work on both tracks in parallel. They emphasized, however, that final decisions on the architecture of European security would be made only after the war in Ukraine ends.

The United States hopes that involving European representatives in the peace talks will encourage their governments to discuss and agree on a broader security agreement more actively before the war ends.

"Zelensky will not agree to a deal until he knows what will happen next with the security guarantees; Putin also wants to know this. That is why the security issue is so important," the source said.

The source added that the United States had made it clear to European countries that it would not agree to a security agreement with Russia unless Europe and Ukraine supported it. In addition, according to the source, the United States would not grant Russia veto power over European security issues.

The publication notes that Russia has sought for many years to conclude a European security agreement that would limit NATO's expansion and provide for a reduction in the Alliance's military presence in Eastern Europe. The United States previously rejected these demands, but now appears ready to consider them in one form or another—as part of a broader agreement intended to end the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, many European governments view this approach by the U.S. administration with great suspicion.

Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states11.11.26, 16:06 • 13720 views

On Thursday in Moscow, President Trump's representatives—Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reiterate this request. According to a U.S. official, they also want Putin to allow representatives of European countries to join the next round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Putin in Moscow tomorrow morning11.11.26, 17:57 • 3394 views

After their visit to Moscow, Kushner and Witkoff are expected to travel to Dublin, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening.

In addition

The talks held on Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first meeting in a long time (since February, when the dialogue was interrupted because of the war) between Ukrainian and Russian officials with the participation of American mediators.

Over the past few weeks, Witkoff and Kushner have held meetings with both Putin and Zelenskyy, giving the process some momentum.

The publication adds that Putin agreed to resume peace talks and release U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard, whom Russia detained in 2022. In addition, Witkoff and Kushner—together with First Lady Melania Trump and her team—secured the establishment of a humanitarian ceasefire regime in the city of Oleshky.

Context

The talks in Abu Dhabi began on Tuesday; Witkoff, Kushner, and the commander of the U.S. Armed Forces' European Command, General Alexus Grynkewich, served as mediators between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The parties reached an agreement on a prisoner exchange. According to Kushner and Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia, this exchange could be the largest since the beginning of the war. U.S. and Ukrainian representatives said that the exact number of prisoners to be released would be determined during meetings involving Putin and Zelensky on Thursday.

Before the negotiations began and after they concluded, the American and Ukrainian negotiating teams briefed a delegation of high-ranking diplomats from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the EU, and NATO.

According to a source present at the meeting, talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides on Tuesday took place in a tense and at times emotional atmosphere. Both sides voiced their grievances, accumulated over the nine months without direct contact.

Kushner and Witkoff tried to ease the tension, explaining to the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators that the goal was to conclude this round of talks by preparing possible solutions for the leaders of both sides.

Ultimately, after each side presented its position, the discussion became more constructive, the source said.

"We had some fairly tough discussions," Kushner said at a press conference after the talks concluded on Wednesday.

"The Russians arrived with firm directives. It was very difficult to soften them, but in the end everything concluded productively," Arakhamia said.

The key topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi was the U.S. proposal to conclude an agreement on a new security architecture between Europe and Russia—as part of an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

According to two sources familiar with the course of the negotiations, the Russian side said that Putin had launched the invasion of Ukraine because then-President Biden had not responded to his 2021 letter outlining Russia’s security concerns.

According to one of the sources, Kushner and Witkoff responded to the Russians that the world had changed significantly since 2021.

They proposed that Russia prepare a new document that, in addition to its own security concerns and demands, would also specify what "symmetric steps" Russia was prepared to take to de-escalate and provide Europe with guarantees that it would not resort to attacks in the future.

In addition, Kushner and Witkoff emphasized to the Russians that, in order to seriously discuss security issues in Europe, it was necessary to agree to the participation of European representatives in future peace talks. "We told the Russians: they have their own wishes and concerns, but they must also propose other steps toward de-escalation and other initiatives if they want Europe to properly consider these proposals," Kushner said at the press conference.

However, the publication adds, Russia is currently unwilling to allow Europeans to participate in peace talks with Ukraine.

"As for the leadership of a number of European countries, they are essentially engaged in collective deception of the Ukrainian people and contributing to the mass death of civilians," Putin’s adviser Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, said at a press conference after the talks. "Therefore, I do not understand what can be negotiated with them."

At the same time, Medinsky said that Russia sought to conclude a broader security agreement with Europe as part of arrangements to end the war.

"An abscess has simply burst in Ukraine. The entire organism must be treated—you cannot get by with a bandage here," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
NATO
Abu Dhabi
European Union
France
Great Britain
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine