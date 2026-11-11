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Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Putin in Moscow tomorrow morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

U.S. Special Representatives Witkoff and Kushner will hold talks with Putin in Moscow on November 12. The meeting will take place in the first half of the day.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Putin in Moscow tomorrow morning
Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Russian dictator in Moscow tomorrow in the first half of the day. This was reported by Kremlin chief of staff Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The meeting (between Putin and Trump's special envoys — ed.) will take place in the first half of the day on November 12. In terms of protocol, it will be held "as usual" 

- Ushakov noted.

He added that the issue of the format for a meeting with the Europeans would be discussed with consideration given to the talks in Abu Dhabi.

In addition

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said that a conversation between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States "following the trilateral talks between the delegations in Abu Dhabi is not planned for the time being."

The head of the Russian delegation said that Moscow and Kyiv are "approaching peace"11.11.26, 17:38 • 2236 views

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin on November 12.

We remind you

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of talks lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government's Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the day before. And today, November 11, participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, maritime security in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico noted.

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Rustem Umerov, identifies the cessation of hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.

Antonina Tumanova

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