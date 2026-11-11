The head of the Russian delegation said that Moscow and Kyiv are "approaching peace"

Photo: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation to the peace talks involving the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, once again expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

In an interview with Russian media, when asked whether the parties had moved closer to establishing peace, he replied: "I think so. Much depends on Ukraine, the position of the United States, and also on whether Europe comes to its senses. In any case, all the goals we have set will be achieved."

Umerov named the main outcome of the talks in Abu Dhabi and added that "a lot of difficult work" lies ahead

Addendum

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and the russian federation concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of talks lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange the previous day, in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format. And today, November 11, the participants were reportedly planning to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico noted.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, identifies the cessation of hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.