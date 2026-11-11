Umerov named the main outcome of the talks in Abu Dhabi and added that "a lot of difficult work" lies ahead

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov summed up the negotiations in the United Arab Emirates. The main outcome was an agreement on a major prisoner exchange. In addition, the sides were able to state their positions directly, on which significant differences remain, so there is "a lot of difficult work ahead," UNN reports.

The main outcome is that we managed to reach an agreement on a major prisoner exchange. We are now working to coordinate the details and implement it in practice. Bringing our people home remains one of the top priorities. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every Ukrainian returns from captivity as soon as possible - Umerov said.

He added that, in the trilateral Ukraine–US–Russia format, the parties discussed achieving peace and postwar reconstruction. The first step toward this should be ending the war and providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Over these two days, the sides were able to state their positions directly, on which significant differences remain. There is still a lot of difficult work ahead, but opportunities to continue the negotiating process exist - the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

We would add

Umerov thanked the United States "for its active participation in organizing and conducting the negotiations. Special thanks to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their personal involvement."

I am grateful to the United Arab Emirates for its hospitality and assistance with the negotiations, as well as to our European partners – the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO representatives, and the European Commission – for their joint work in Abu Dhabi - he concluded.

Supplement

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of negotiations lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. And today, November 11, the participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, shipping security in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico reported.

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Rustem Umerov, identifies the cessation of hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.