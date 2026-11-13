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Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

Friedrich Merz said that peace negotiations would take place with the participation of Ukraine and Europe. On November 19, the coalition of the willing will meet in Berlin.

Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine
Illustrative photo

Germany is guaranteed a seat at the negotiating table on Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this, UNN reports, citing DW.

According to the German chancellor, "substantive peace negotiations" are to begin in the coming weeks, with Europe also represented. Friedrich Merz emphasized that there will be no negotiations "without Ukraine" and "without Europe"—and the United States agrees with this as well.

Merz urged Trump to hold talks with Putin on Ukraine "without surprises"13.11.26, 15:52 • 2920 views

Merz left open the question of who exactly should conduct negotiations on behalf of Europe.

Merz also said that on November 19, representatives of the "coalition of the willing"—the countries allied with Ukraine—will meet in Berlin. He expects more than 20 heads of state and government.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues03.11.26, 18:00 • 35964 views

Antonina Tumanova

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