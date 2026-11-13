Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine

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Germany is guaranteed a seat at the negotiating table on Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this, UNN reports, citing DW.

According to the German chancellor, "substantive peace negotiations" are to begin in the coming weeks, with Europe also represented. Friedrich Merz emphasized that there will be no negotiations "without Ukraine" and "without Europe"—and the United States agrees with this as well.

Merz urged Trump to hold talks with Putin on Ukraine "without surprises"

Merz left open the question of who exactly should conduct negotiations on behalf of Europe.

Merz also said that on November 19, representatives of the "coalition of the willing"—the countries allied with Ukraine—will meet in Berlin. He expects more than 20 heads of state and government.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues