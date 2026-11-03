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A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Friedrich Merz invited partners to a meeting on November 19 to discuss assistance for Ukraine. The participants will also seek solutions for the supply of ammunition.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues
Friedrich Merz

Germany will coordinate its actions with France and the United Kingdom, and will also hold a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin later this month. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,  reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

Details

Merz announced that the Coalition of the Willing meeting would take place on November 19.

"The time has come for this war to end, but as long as putin is waging this war, we will continue to support Ukraine. This is one of the reasons why I invited everyone to a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on November 19," the German chancellor said.

According to him, during the meeting, together with the leaders of governments and states, they plan to discuss further assistance to Ukraine and the removal of obstacles to the supply of ammunition for F-16s and interceptor missiles for air defense systems.

In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - Zelenskyy03.11.26, 17:05 • 7422 views

In addition

In addition, the German chancellor also expressed growing concern about the broader consequences of the protracted war, including a possible "global food crisis" caused by Russia's continued attacks on trade routes in the Black Sea.

He called the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi "the right step forward" and noted that Europe hopes to play a role in them.

Meanwhile, Berlin, together with its partners, "will increase pressure on moscow and continue to support Ukraine," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

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