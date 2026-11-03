In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that on Wednesday, November 4, talks between Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery will take place in Brussels. He said this during a press conference in Berlin on November 3, UNN reports.

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"Tomorrow, our teams will be in Brussels, and there will be meetings. The United States, Europe, NATO, Ukraine. They will discuss recovery packages and security guarantees, and will work at the team level," Zelenskyy said.

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On Wednesday, November 4, representatives of the European Commission will take part in a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO and the World Bank on peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States next Tuesday and Wednesday, November 100 and 11, in Abu Dhabi. The talks will take place at the level of leaders' advisers, Witkoff said.

Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff

Witkoff also said that U.S. envoys were to meet this week with representatives of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, NATO and the European Union. The talks in Brussels are to focus on "security guarantees for Ukraine, the postwar security architecture of Europe and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction."

The Europeans insist on participating in the talks. German officials expect a European presence in Abu Dhabi, although, for now, Europe is unlikely to be at the negotiating table, dpa notes.