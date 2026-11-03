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Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3400 views

Ukraine and Russia may hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The sides will discuss humanitarian issues, security and de-escalation.

Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The parties are expected to discuss humanitarian issues, security, and possible steps toward de-escalation. This was reportedly stated by U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, UNN writes.

Details

During the meeting, the negotiators are expected to focus on the humanitarian agenda, security issues, and opportunities to reduce tensions between the parties.

The discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and the next steps on the path to peace

- Witkoff wrote on his page.

What is known about preparations for the talks

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported preparations for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi. According to him, the talks were expected to take place between November 6 and 10.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president did not rule out changing the location of the meeting due to the situation in the Middle East. The final date was expected to be agreed after the U.S. elections on November 3.

At the end of October, the Russian side stated that the timing of the next round of talks remained uncertain.

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Stepan Haftko

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