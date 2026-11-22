The new film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" grossed $120 million in the United States and Canada during its opening weekend, marking the franchise's best start in more than a decade. Bloomberg reports this, citing data from Lionsgate Studios, writes UNN.

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The film's worldwide box office reached $225 million during its first weekend. The result significantly exceeded Lionsgate's own expectations, as the studio had projected $80 million in the domestic market.

The prequel's events take place 24 years before the original "The Hunger Games." At the center of the plot is 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, the future mentor of Katniss Everdeen, who is forced to participate in the 50th Hunger Games.

Viewers highly praised the return of the popular franchise

The film, based on a novel by Suzanne Collins, became the sixth installment in the film series. Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons star in the film. The production budget was approximately $150 million.

Audiences gave the film an "A" rating on the CinemaScore scale, while its audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes reached 94%.

Lionsgate's film division head Adam Fogelson called the results a major revival of the franchise. He also said that the studio is ready to make the next installment if writer Suzanne Collins presents a new book.

Overall, since 2012, films in "The Hunger Games" series have grossed more than $3.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

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