In the settlement of Dymer, Kyiv region, rescuers rescued a live child from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed as a result of the Russian attack on November 22 during a search-and-rescue operation. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers continue to dismantle the building’s destroyed structures and search for people who may remain under the debris. The rescued child’s age and information about their condition have not yet been specified.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of three people killed had been recovered from under the rubble of a house in Dymer. Among them were a woman born in 1978 and a teenager born in 2008.

The search-and-rescue operation continues

The emergency workers’ efforts are being hampered by air-raid alerts and the constant threat of repeated Russian strikes. Due to the danger, rescuers have to periodically suspend the search.

State Emergency Service units, canine teams, pyrotechnicians, and psychologists are working at the site. Heavy engineering equipment has been brought in to clear the rubble.

Information about the final consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified.

On November 23, a Day of Mourning was declared in the Kyiv region for those killed as a result of the Russian attack